Britain's Clancy Ends Olympic Cycling Career Due To Injury

Britain's Clancy ends Olympic cycling career due to injury

Shizuoka, Japan, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :British track cyclist Ed Clancy called time on his Olympic career on Tuesday after a back injury forced him out of Tokyo 2020, denying him a chance to chase a fourth gold medal.

Clancy had been due to race in the men's team pursuit heats on Tuesday after victories in Beijing, London and Rio. He also won bronze in the omnium in 2012.

British Cycling confirmed Clancy had pulled out "as a result of an ongoing back and sciatica issue, marking the end of a fantastic career spanning 20 years".

The cyclist had previously said Tokyo 2020 would be his last Olympics.

"I'm absolutely gutted that my Olympic career has ended this way, but it would be unfair of me to try to carry on now I have aggravated my back injury," said Clancy.

"Ultimately, I want the rest of the lads to build on the hard work we have done over the past year and a half and give them the best possible chance of making it onto the podium. I will be supporting them all the way." Clancy, along with British teammate Jason Kenny, had hoped to become the first track cyclist to win four gold medals in one event at the Olympics.

British Cycling said Charlie Tanfield would join Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood in the team pursuit quartet for the rest of the Games.

"I have achieved more during my time than I ever could have dreamed of," said Clancy. "It's something I will remember for the rest of my life."

