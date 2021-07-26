Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee edged out hot favourites China to win gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Daley, 27, in what could be his final Olympics, had tears in his eyes as he finally added gold to the bronzes he won at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

China's Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan, both already twice Olympic gold medallists, were in pole position for another title until they made a mess of their fourth dive of six.

Daley, one of Britain's most recognisable athletes, and Lee took full advantage to deny the all-powerful Chinese their hopes of a golden sweep in diving in the Japanese capital.

The Britons held their nerve on the last dive to win the final with 471.81 points, with the Chinese second on 470.58 and the Russians Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev a distant third.

On the first day of diving, on Sunday, China's Shi Tingmao and Wang Han claimed a dominant win in the women's synchronised 3m springboard, with Canada taking silver and Germany bronze.