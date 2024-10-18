Open Menu

Britain's Lammy Hopes For 'constructive' Dialogue With China

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Britain's Lammy hopes for 'constructive' dialogue with China

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday he hoped the two countries could discuss their differences "constructively".

London has said Lammy will use his visit -- the first by a British cabinet minister to China since Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office -- to "challenge" Beijing on sensitive issues like Russia's war in Ukraine but also to mend frayed ties.

On Friday afternoon, Lammy met with Wang at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, telling the top diplomat the UK would "always put its national security and national interests first".

He acknowledged "areas in which we have different perspectives".

But he said he hoped the two countries could "find space to discuss such areas constructively".

"Neither of us has an interest in escalation or greater instability," Lammy told Wang.

Lammy earlier met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and other top Communist Party officials.

Lammy is seeking to tread a fine line between shoring up ties with a major trade partner while pushing Beijing on issues like human rights, the Ukraine war and Chinese policies in Hong Kong.

He will also meet with British business leaders in the eastern megacity of Shanghai during his two-day trip.

In an earlier statement, Lammy's office said that the foreign secretary would "urge China to stop its political and economic support of the Russian war effort".

China has boosted ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine but maintains it is a neutral party and denies selling arms to Moscow.

Beijing's foreign ministry said it hoped Lammy's trip would help to "boost strategic mutual trust and strengthen dialogue and cooperation in all fields".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Ukraine Moscow Russia China Fine Visit London Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong David United Kingdom All Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

46 minutes ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

1 hour ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

1 hour ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

1 hour ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

3 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

3 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

17 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports