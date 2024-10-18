Britain's Lammy Hopes For 'constructive' Dialogue With China
Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday he hoped the two countries could discuss their differences "constructively".
London has said Lammy will use his visit -- the first by a British cabinet minister to China since Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office -- to "challenge" Beijing on sensitive issues like Russia's war in Ukraine but also to mend frayed ties.
On Friday afternoon, Lammy met with Wang at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, telling the top diplomat the UK would "always put its national security and national interests first".
He acknowledged "areas in which we have different perspectives".
But he said he hoped the two countries could "find space to discuss such areas constructively".
"Neither of us has an interest in escalation or greater instability," Lammy told Wang.
Lammy earlier met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and other top Communist Party officials.
Lammy is seeking to tread a fine line between shoring up ties with a major trade partner while pushing Beijing on issues like human rights, the Ukraine war and Chinese policies in Hong Kong.
He will also meet with British business leaders in the eastern megacity of Shanghai during his two-day trip.
In an earlier statement, Lammy's office said that the foreign secretary would "urge China to stop its political and economic support of the Russian war effort".
China has boosted ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine but maintains it is a neutral party and denies selling arms to Moscow.
Beijing's foreign ministry said it hoped Lammy's trip would help to "boost strategic mutual trust and strengthen dialogue and cooperation in all fields".
