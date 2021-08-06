UrduPoint.com

Britain's Laura Kenny Wins Madison For Fifth Olympic Cycling Gold

Muhammad Rameez 51 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Shizuoka, Japan, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :British cyclist Laura Kenny won her fifth Olympic gold medal on Friday, powering to victory alongside Katie Archibald in the first women's madison at a Games.

Kenny and Archibald, now a two-time Olympic champion, won 10 of the 12 sprints to finish on 78 points, 43 clear of Denmark, who took silver.

The Russian Olympic Committee took the bronze with 26 points after 120 laps of the Izu Velodrome.

