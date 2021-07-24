UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Rowing Mum Glover Launches Bid For Third Olympic Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Britain's rowing mum Glover launches bid for third Olympic gold

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :British rower Helen Glover launched her bid for a third Olympic gold on Saturday, saying "everything" she does on the water is for her three children born since she triumphed at Rio 2016.

The two-time gold medallist finished third in her women's pairs heat with Polly Swann, clocking seven minutes 23.98 seconds behind Australia and the Russian Olympic Committee, at the Sea Forest Waterway.

But Glover, who only returned to the team this year after starting a family, expects more ahead of Tuesday's semi-final.

"It wasn't our perfect row but I guess there's value in learning in the early rounds," said the 35-year-old, who won pairs gold in 2012 and 2016 with Heather Stanning. "We're open to what's going to come next." She said seeing videos of her children was a welcome distraction from training.

"We're so focused out here that we don't have a lot of time and every time I see videos of them it's a nice grounding, a break that takes you away from the Olympic Village," she said.

"It's Logan's birthday today, he's three, so there's so much more important things going on than just racing a heat out here in Tokyo. There's my little boy at home. We'll celebrate when I get back." Glover returned to the team this year after getting married to British tv presenter Steve Backshall and having three children since the last Olympics, with the goal of being the first mother to compete for the British rowing team.

"When I think about what they all mean to me, and especially on a day like his birthday, everything I do out there on the water is definitely for them," she said.

"A big part of wanting to do this was to bring them along for the journey and now they're seeing the fruits of the labour, of the ergos (rowing machines) in the living room, the watt bike in the utility room and lifting weights in between doing their dinner. They can now make sense of it a little bit."

Related Topics

Australia Water Russia Married Nice Tokyo Logan Women 2016 Gold Olympics Family TV All From Labour

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

14 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

16 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.