UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Shriever Dethrones Pajon To Win BMX Racing Gold

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:31 PM

Britain's Shriever dethrones Pajon to win BMX racing gold

Britain's Bethany Shriever ended Mariana Pajon's Olympic reign to win the women's BMX racing competition on Friday as Dutch rider Niek Kimmann took gold in the men's competition

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's Bethany Shriever ended Mariana Pajon's Olympic reign to win the women's BMX racing competition on Friday as Dutch rider Niek Kimmann took gold in the men's competition.

Shriever won the race at Ariake Urban sports Park in a time of 44.358 seconds, just 0.09sec clear of double defending champion Pajon of Colombia while Dutch rider Merel Smulders took bronze.

"I'm just in bits," said Shriever. "I tried my hardest out there today and to be rewarded with a gold medal is honestly mind-blowing. I kept my cool today, kept it simple, and it worked. I'm over the moon." Kimmann won the men's event in 39.053sec, finishing ahead of Britain's Kye Whyte and Colombia's Carlos Ramirez.

Kimmann said he thought his Olympic dream was over after crashing into a course official in training earlier in the week, adding he had been on an "emotional roller-coaster".

"But after a lot of ice, painkillers, help from the doctor... I realised the dream was still alive and I knew it was going to be really tough," he said. "I think I was mentally ready to suffer and cross the line first. It's ridiculous."Defending men's champion Connor Fields crashed heavily in the semi-finals and was taken to hospital but a US team doctor said he was "awake and awaiting further medical evaluation".

The Australian Olympic team said Saya Sakakibara, who crashed in the women's semis, was "up and around at the course" after being stretchered off.

Related Topics

Sports Doctor Colombia Women Gold Olympics Bronze Event From Race Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

China expects bumper harvest in 2021 despite flood ..

22 seconds ago

Germany to require tests for all unvaccinated trav ..

25 seconds ago

South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in September

27 seconds ago

Tribal clashes in Sudan's Kordofan kill 20: reside ..

32 seconds ago

Rs649.908 million released for 13 petroleum sector ..

5 minutes ago

UK Gov't Will Not Force People Have COVID-19 Vacci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.