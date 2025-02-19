Britain's Tarling Beats Pogacar And The Clock At UAE Tour
Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM
British rider Josh Tarling won a 12.2km time trial on stage two of the UAE Tour on Tuesday to snatch the overall lead in the seven-day race, while Tadej Pogacar was third on the day
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) British rider Josh Tarling won a 12.2km time trial on stage two of the UAE Tour on Tuesday to snatch the overall lead in the seven-day race, while Tadej Pogacar was third on the day.
The powerfully built 21-year-old Ineos rider, who came fourth in the Paris Olympics time trial last year despite a nasty fall, completed the course at an average speed of over 56km/h.
"I missed some big chances last year so I needed this," he said.
The route Tuesday suited his 6ft 4in (1.94m) frame as it was flat and featured relatively few corners.
He finished 13sec ahead of Swiss rider Steffan Bissegger and 18sec ahead of Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion Pogacar to take the overall leader's red jersey from Italian sprinter Jonathan Milan.
Milan was one of the riders to set off late and was adversely affected by high winds that picked up near the close of racing.
Pogacar said he had anticipated such a turn of events.
"It was a good time trial, a first all-out effort of the year and I am happy with both the speed and the legs. It was always going to be tough to compete against Tarling and Bissegger because they really fly on this kind of parcours," he said.
Tarling may struggle on stage three on Wednesday which is a 181km run through the desert from the UAE's most northern city Ras al Khaimah to a hilltop finish at Jebel Jais mountain.
With a climb of 20km with a five percent average gradient until it hits seven percent in the last 2km, all eyes will be on Pogacar, who is third in the overall standings just 18 seconds behind Tarling. Bissegger is second, 13sec behind the Briton.
"Tomorrow is a very nice stage for me," said Pogacar.
"I have good memories from Jebel Jais and as I always say, it is a day for a sprint between the climbers," the 26-year-old Slovenian said.
"There can be surprises, of course, but I am really looking forward to it because it suits me very well."
Recent Stories
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil
ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..
Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects
Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion
AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo
Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition treaty with US
Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against deadly 'Tabaq' disease
Arab League summit on Gaza postponed to March 4: Egypt
EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical syst ..
UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with launch of second edition of S ..
EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore areas of collaboration in aerospa ..
Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour
More Stories From Sports
-
Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour6 minutes ago
-
England bring in Chessum for Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results6 minutes ago
-
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament1 hour ago
-
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament2 hours ago
-
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy title defence kicks off tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Hosting Champions Trophy, a historic occasion for Pakistan: Rizwan1 hour ago
-
Islamabad United partners with Zero Healthcare to promote athlete wellness2 hours ago
-
Asian Taekwondo C’ships going on in full swing2 hours ago
-
Pak cueists earn victories in Asian Snooker C’ship matches2 hours ago
-
Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park4 hours ago