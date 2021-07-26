UrduPoint.com
Britain's Tom Daley, Matty Lee Win Olympic Diving Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:13 PM

Britain's Tom Daley, Matty Lee win Olympic diving gold

Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee edged out hot favourites China to win gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee edged out hot favourites China to win gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

China's Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan, both already twice Olympic gold medallists, were in pole position for another title until they made a mess of their fourth dive of six.

