Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee edged out hot favourites China to win gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

China's Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan, both already twice Olympic gold medallists, were in pole position for another title until they made a mess of their fourth dive of six.