Britain's Tom Dean Wins Men's Olympic 200m Freestyle Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's Tom Dean scorched to the men's Olympic 200m freestyle gold medal Tuesday, overpowering team-mate Duncan Scott.

Dean came from behind in the final 50m to touch in a new national record of 1min 44.22sec, with Scott taking silver (1:44.26) ahead of Brazil's Fernando Scheffer (1:44.66).

"I knew it was going to be a dog fight. I didn't know how people were going to swim it," said an ecstatic Dean.

"I just want to say thanks so much to everyone, my mum, family, girlfriend. I'm lost for words, it's amazing."South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo made the early running and was under world record pace at 100m but he faded as Dean and Scott made their move in the final 50m.

"Massive credit to Tom there, that was unbelievable," said Scott. "He's a good mate out of the pool and it's great to be able to compete against him. I'm delighted with that and I'm buzzing for Deano."

More Stories From Sports

