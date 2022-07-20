UrduPoint.com

Britain's Wightman Upstages Ingebrigtsen To Win World 1500m Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 20, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Eugene, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Britain's Jake Wightman upstaged Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win a thriller of a men's 1500m at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

Ingebrigtsen led at the bell for the final lap, but Wightman stuck with the pace and bolted with 200 metres to go, successfully holding off the Norwegian for victory in 3min 29.23sec.

Ingebrigtsen took silver in 3:29.47, with Spaniard Mohamed Katir claiming bronze (3:29.90).

Kenya's Abel Kipsang shot to the front from the start, while Ingebrigtsen settled in five back with an outside line at Hayward Field.

With two laps to go, the Norwegian overtook Kipsang and reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot as the pack split into single file.

At the bell for the final lap, it was Ingebrigtesm, the two Kenyans and the British pair of Josh Kerr and Wightman who accelerated away.

Wightman played Ingebrigtsen at his own game and broke at the bend, pulling away into the home straight.

Ingebrigtsen tried to counter, but the Briton held on for a fantastic win, his father Geoff reduced to a cracked voice as he did the in-stadium commentary.

"That's my son and he's world champion," an emotional Geoff told Hayward Field.

