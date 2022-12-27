British boxer Amir Khan calls on SBP DG

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :British boxer from Pakistan origin, Amir Khan called on Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here on Tuesday and discussed various aspects for setting up a boxing academy in Nishter Park Sports Complex.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

Amir Khan, who also had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the morning, also visited different sports venues of Nishter Park Sports Complex. Amir Khan was accompanied by Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and other officials during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said Pakistan has immense boxing talent and that's why we are going to establish a world level boxing academy to polish this valuable talent. "British boxer Amir Khan will help us in coaching and training these talented boxers".

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi has issued directions to discuss and finalise all necessary details with Amir Khan for the establishment of a world level boxing academy in Nishter Park Sports Complex.

Amir Khan said that he had a very fruitful meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi, who expressed his keenness for the promotion of boxing and setting up of a top level academy.

"We are looking for a suitable place for a Boxing Arena in Nishter Park Sports Complex. Lahore has a big population and there must be a world level boxing academy to nurture the raw boxing talent," he added.

Amir said that he will train Pakistan's young amateur boxers at the international standard academy.

"Pakistan has great potential in boxing," he added.

To a question, Amir said that now he is working to train and prepare Pakistan boxers for future international fights. "Our Islamabad boxing academy has produced several champion boxerssuch as Usman Wazir and M Wasim. Wasim is a good fighter. We are planning to hold a boxingevent in March, April in Pakistan," he informed.