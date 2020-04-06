UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Boxing Great Benn Reveals Coronavirus Heartbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:13 PM

British boxing great Benn reveals coronavirus heartbreak

British boxing great Nigel Benn revealed on Instagram one of his brother's Mark has died of coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :British boxing great Nigel Benn revealed on Instagram one of his brother's Mark has died of coronavirus.

The 56-year-old -- former world champion at two weights -- said Mark had been the "Joker" of the family.

It came as the number of UK coronavirus-related deaths climbed by 621 to 4,934 and infections rose by 5,903 to 47,806.

"My brother Mark passed Away 2day (Covid 19), as we all were growing up Mark was the Joker of the Benn house hold," he wrote.

"May he Rest In Peace love u Mark.'" Benn -- whose 23-year-old son Conor is a promising pugilist with an unblemished record -- was one of seven boys but lost his older brother Andy when he fell out of a window aged just eight.

Benn was dubbed the 'Dark Destroyer' for his aggressive style and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with compatriots Chris Eubank and Michael Watson.

Benn was WBO middleweight title in 1990 and then went on to become WBC super-middleweight champion holding the belt between 1992 and 1996 -- losing his crown to South African Thulani Malinga.

He retired from the ring in 1996 after twice failing to wrest the WBO super-middleweight title from Irishman Stephen Collins.

Related Topics

UK World Died May Family All From Boxing Instagram Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

EU approves UK 50 billion pound scheme for virus-h ..

1 minute ago

China's men's football team ends quarantine after ..

7 minutes ago

AC city receives 23 pilgrims in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Govt decision to allow goods transport yields posi ..

1 minute ago

Gov't releases Rs 467.24 bn for development projec ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.