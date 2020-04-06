UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Boxing Great Benn Reveals Coronavirus Heartbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:18 PM

British boxing great Benn reveals coronavirus heartbreak

British boxing great Nigel Benn revealed on Instagram one of his brothers' Mark has died of coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :British boxing great Nigel Benn revealed on Instagram one of his brothers' Mark has died of coronavirus.

The 56-year-old -- former world champion at two weights -- said Mark had been the "Joker" of the family.

It came as the number of UK coronavirus-related deaths climbed by 621 to 4,934 and infections rose by 5,903 to 47,806.

"My brother Mark passed Away 2day (Covid 19), as we all were growing up Mark was the Joker of the Benn house hold," he wrote.

"May he Rest In Peace love u Mark.'" Benn -- whose 23-year-old son Conor is a promising pugilist with an unblemished record -- was one of seven boys but lost his older brother Andy when he fell out of a window aged just eight.

Benn was dubbed the 'Dark Destroyer' for his aggressive style and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with compatriots Chris Eubank and Michael Watson.

Benn was WBO middleweight title in 1990 and then went on to become WBC super-middleweight champion holding the belt between 1992 and 1996 -- losing his crown to South African Thulani Malinga.

He retired from the ring in 1996 after twice failing to wrest the WBO super-middleweight title from Irishman Stephen Collins.

Benn is not the first from the sport in Britain to lose a relative due to the coronavirus.

The grandmother and father of British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde died within a few days of each other.

The 28-year-old made an emotional appeal to the public to "just stay home" to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

"It's serious!" Yarde wrote on social media.

"People are still going out when they don't need to. I know there's a lot of opinions about Covid-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain't worth risking your life and others. Just stay home."

Related Topics

UK World Social Media Died May Family All From Boxing Instagram Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Kh ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Pre ..

4 minutes ago

Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China, S.Korea

5 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Cooperating With Foreign Nati ..

2 minutes ago

Non-OPEC+ Countries Should Now Also Help Stabilize ..

2 minutes ago

Corona virus awareness drive continues in Sargodha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.