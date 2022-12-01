UrduPoint.com

British Diplomat's Arrival Pindi Stadium Goes Viral On Social Media

December 01, 2022

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

Christian Turner teaches Rawalpindi stadium by using Auto Rickshaw.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) British High Commissioner Christian Turner Thursday reached Rawalpindi cricket Stadium by using a traditional auto rikshaw to watch the Pakistan-England Test match being played at Pindi stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Christian Turner shared a unique video message in urdu and Pothwari languages, He motivated both teams to play with more passion.

Turner also mentioned domination of England in T20 series and T20 World T20 Cup final against Pakistan.

The first Test match between Pakistan and England has been played today at Rawalpindi stadium.

