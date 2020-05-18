UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Government Eyes Mid-June Premier League Return

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

British government eyes mid-June Premier League return

Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is hopeful the Premier League can resume by mid-June despite concerns raised by players and coaches over the need for an extended period of training before matches restart

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is hopeful the Premier League can resume by mid-June despite concerns raised by players and coaches over the need for an extended period of training before matches restart.

Premier League clubs are meeting on Monday to sign off on protocols that will allow a return to training this week, whilst maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The last top-flight match in England was on March 9 and Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said on Sunday his players could "fall down like a pack of cards" with injuries if matches return before the end of June.

England international Raheem Sterling also expressed his concern at a quick turnaround between a resumption of training and playing matches.

The Premier League have reportedly been aiming for a return on June 12.

Dowden insisted public safety remained the priority, but is also hoping a restart is only around a month away.

"I had some very constructive discussions on Thursday with the FA, the EFL (English Football League) and the Premier League," Dowden told Sky news on Monday.

"We are working hard with them to try and get it back, aiming for mid-June, but the number one test is public safety.

"They, like a lot of other sports we're looking at returning behind closed doors, have met with Public Health England several times to look at the safety.

"If we can sort that out then we will look to resume by mid-June. We're making good progress." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament last week that the return of sport on tv would "provide a much-needed boost to national morale".

The resumption of Germany's Bundesliga over the weekend has raised expectations that the Premier League can follow suit despite the drastically different scale of the health crisis in both countries.

In the UK, the government's official rolling tally of fatalities is nearing 35,000 compared to justunder 8,000 in Germany.

Related Topics

UK Football Prime Minister Sports Parliament Germany Newcastle Progress Turkish Lira March June Sunday TV Government Premier League

Recent Stories

HRCP demands NCHR revival

1 minute ago

Waziristan ‘honour’ killings barbaric, condemn ..

4 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

8 minutes ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

16 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.