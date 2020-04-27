UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British GP Will Not Take Place In Front Of Fans: Silverstone

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

British GP will not take place in front of fans: Silverstone

Silverstone owners confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go ahead

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Silverstone owners confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go ahead.

Organisers have not yet postponed or cancelled the July 19 event and Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle's message to fans who have already bought tickets paves the way for a behind-closed-doors race.

"I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone," Pringle said on Silverstone's Twitter account.

Related Topics

Twitter July Event Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grandfather kills granddaughter in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

UK PM makes first public appearance after virus ab ..

4 minutes ago

2105 cases registered against lockdown violators i ..

4 minutes ago

Stock markets boosted by hopes virus worst has pas ..

4 minutes ago

Back to school in China as lockdowns start to ease ..

4 minutes ago

No coronavirus case in Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.