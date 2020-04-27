UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British GP Will Not Take Place In Front Of Fans: Silverstone

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 02:38 PM

British GP will not take place in front of fans: Silverstone

Silverstone owners said on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go ahead

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Silverstone owners said on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go ahead.

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 was cancelled on Monday but while organisers have not yet made a final decision on postponing or cancelling the July 19 British race, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle paved the way for a behind-closed-doors race.

"I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone," Pringle in his statement on Silverstone's Twitter account.

"We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions... that a grand prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible." Britain has been one of the countries worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the number of deaths topping 20,000.

The actual toll could be much higher when deaths in the community are taken into account, particularly at care homes.

The French Grand Prix is the 10th leg of the 2020 championship to be either scrapped (Australia, Monaco, France) or postponed (Bahrain, China, Vietnam, Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada).

Related Topics

Australia China Canada Twitter France Monaco Azerbaijan Spain Bahrain Netherlands Vietnam June July 2020 Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2020 Disney Inspiration Run to be held online

10 minutes ago

S. Korea approves plan to develop new combat syste ..

11 minutes ago

New Zealand Wins 'Battle' Against Community Transm ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition demands end to any escalation ..

11 minutes ago

WHO impressed by Pakistan's efforts to establish t ..

11 minutes ago

Virus cases top 15,400, deaths over 200 in Israel

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.