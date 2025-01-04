Open Menu

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan Reaches Quarterfinals 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2025 | 05:26 PM

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfinals 

Sohail Adnan makes his space by securing match with scores of 11-4, 11-7 and 11-5 in mega event

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) Sohail Adnan defeated Malaysia's Wyne Isaac Wilson in the Under-13 category pre-quarterfinals for British Junior Open Squash tournament on Sturday.

Suhail had secured the match with scores of 11-4, 11-7 and 11-5.

Earlier, he had triumphed over Germany's Mats Oliver in the first round and Scotland's Callum Smith in the second round.

Other Pakistani players failed to deliver noteworthy performances in the British Junior Squash Tournament.

