British Open Chiefs Confirm New Dates For Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

British Open chiefs confirm new dates for championships

London, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host the British Open in 2023 with Royal Troon taking its turn the following year, organisers confirmed on Monday.

Both editions of the championships have been pushed back a year following the cancellation of the 149th Open at Royal St George's in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That event will be played at the links course in Kent, southeast England, from July 11 to 18 next year.

St Andrews will stage the 150th Open a year later than planned, in 2022.

"We have been working closely with Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon and the relevant local agencies to reschedule the championships," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"We are grateful to everyone involved at the clubs and at our partner organisations for supporting our plans and showing flexibility to adapt their own schedules.

"We can now look forward to seeing the world's best players competing at these outstanding links courses in 2023 and 2024."

