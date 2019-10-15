British PM condemns Bulgaria football racist chants as 'vile'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday condemned the "vile" racist chanting directed at England players during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday condemned the "vile" racist chanting directed at England players during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

England recorded a 6-0 victory over their hosts in Sofia on Monday but the game was overshadowed by offensive chanting from the stands, forcing the match to be halted twice in the first half.

"This stain on football is not being adequately dealt with," said Johnson's spokesman. "Racism and discrimination must be driven out of football once and for all."