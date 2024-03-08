British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix suffering from appendicitis with 18-year-old British reserve driver Oliver Bearman taking the Spaniard's place, Ferrari announced Friday

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery," the Italian team said on the eve of Saturday's race in Jeddah.

"Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."

Sainz, 29, was unwell on Wednesday, but took part in both of Thursday's practice sessions although he felt severely ill with stomach and abdominal complaints.

His misfortune has opened up an unexpected opportunity for Bearman to make his Formula One debut.

The teenager who has been a member of the Ferrari academy since 2021, has participated in two Formula One practice sessions with Haas, impressing in both, and is regarded as a major talent for the future.

But it was not anticipated that he would be replacing Sainz to drive in qualifying and a race so soon and not before seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton arrives as Sainz's replacement from Mercedes next year.

Bearman became the youngest British driver to take part in a Grand Prix weekend with Haas in Mexico last October.

He made his Formula Two debut last year, dominating at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where he became the first driver in the category to top every session and win the feature race.

Sainz, who won in Singapore last season to prevent a Red Bull clean sweep, said after Thursday practice "it has been a very difficult day for me as I haven't fully recovered from the sickness that has kept me in bed for the last 24 hours and I still feel very weak".

He added: "Even though I couldn't push to the limit today, at least we completed the programme and hopefully tomorrow I will be fully recovered and we can focus on qualifying and the race."

But on Friday he was finally forced to withdraw and leave his place to Bearman, who will experience an unexpected baptism of fire.

Bearman finished 10th in Friday's third practice ahead of qualifying later.

