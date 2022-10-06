UrduPoint.com

Brittney Griner May Be Moved To Labor Camp After Hearing Held, Order Finalized - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2022 | 09:55 PM

US basketball player Brittney Griner, who has been sentenced in Russia on charges of possession of cannabis, may be moved to a labor camp after the order in her case is finalized, Brittney's wife Cherelle told CBS Mornings on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) US basketball player Brittney Griner, who has been sentenced in Russia on charges of possession of cannabis, may be moved to a labor camp after the order in her case is finalized, Brittney's wife Cherelle told CBS Mornings on Thursday.

"The reality of the situation is that once the hearing is held and the order is finalized, BG's now in the position where she could be moved to a labor camp, and my brain can't even fathom it," Cherelle said.

Cherelle also said that she understands Brittney must face balanced consequences for breaking the law in Russia, but added that she believes Brittney has already suffered way too much.

"Because BG is Brittney Griner, I do think that this got really complicated really quickly," Cherelle added.

Moscow and Washington have been negotiating a possible prisoner swap that would include Griner as well as Paul Whelan, who is convicted on charges of espionage. However, Russia has repeatedly emphasized that it demands a fair one-for-one exchange.

Griner was sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in jail and a 1 million rubles ($16,576) fine for illegally introducing cannabis oil in the country. The basketball player pleaded guilty but maintained she did not intend to break any laws.

