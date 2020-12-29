UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broad Media Interest In Dubai International Sports Conference And Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:28 PM

Broad media interest in Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

The two events potentially reached more than a billion users through the social media accounts of participating stars and clubs, and media coverage

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2020) The Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which were held on Sunday evening at the Armani Hotel with the majestic Burj Khalifa forming the backdrop, have pinned down some impressive media and social media numbers, with stats showing a combined potential reach of more than one billion.

A Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, this year’s Dubai International Sports Conference was organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed by Dubai Sports Council under the theme “Football at the Top”, and it featured three of modern football’s biggest stars - “El Don” Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas, and Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski – together on the same stage for the first time, as well as a keynote address by FIFA President, His Excellency Gianni Infantino.

Broadcast live on video-sharing social networking service TikTok, the exclusive live telecast of the Conference and Awards was watched by more than one million viewers, while 120 videos from the Globe Soccer account and influencers on TikTok under the hashtag #GlobeSoccer had views exceeding 17 million.

On the Instagram platform, the coverage of the Conference and Awards potentially reached more than 580 million followers, while the corresponding numbers for Twitter was 168.

8 million, and 295.5 million on Facebook.

Ronaldo, who won the Player of the Century (2001-2020) Award, shared photographs from the Conference and Awards on his officials Instagram account, which has more than 249 million followers, as well as on his officials Twitter account, where he has 90.1 million followers. He also posted the same photographs on his official Facebook account, where he has almost 146 million followers.

The Conference and Awards also received wide coverage in the international media, including Spanish outlet Marca, Sky Sport Italia, and other media outlets in countries like Australia, France, India, Indonesia, China, Ecuador, Mexico, the United States of America and Canada.

The Conference and Awards were the first international event to be organised with the physical participation and presence of international football stars and the game’s top decision-makers since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Stars love Dubai.

The international sports stars who attended the Conference, praised the event and expressed their desire to visit Dubai at different times of the year to enjoy a vacation with their family and friends.

Bayern Munich and Poland star Robert Lewandowski, winner of the Player of the Year Award, said: “I'm keen to visit Dubai regularly, every year. I love it here. There is always something new here, and the weather here is beautiful, I really want to stay here and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere in Dubai.”

Related Topics

India Football Weather Century Australia Sports China Canada Social Media Facebook Twitter France Hotel Dubai Visit FIFA Rashid Munich Same Spain Indonesia Ecuador Poland United States Mexico Sunday Family Media Event From Top Real Madrid Bayern Billion Million Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Join the Fun as Influencers Share their Pictures i ..

4 minutes ago

Zia-ul-Haq fined 20 per cent match-fee for showing ..

10 minutes ago

Woman raped by robber in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

45 minutes ago

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new var ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.