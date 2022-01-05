Broad snares 'bunny' Warner again as rain hits 4th Ashes Test

Sydney, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :England paceman Stuart Broad again proved David Warner's nemesis as rain dogged the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Broad provided the only relief for beleaguered England as rain restricted the two opening sessions to just 21.4 overs.

After a third rain delay, an early tea was taken with Australia at 56 for one, with Marcus Harris on 14 and Marnus Labuschagne yet to get off the mark.

Broad struck in his first comeback over in the middle session, enticing a thick edge off Warner to Zak Crawley at second slip for 30.

It was the 13th time in Ashes Tests Broad had snared his "bunny" Warner after tempting him to drive at a shorter delivery.

Broad proved Warner's nemesis during the 2019 Ashes in England tormenting the experienced Australian opener from around the wicket and dismissing him seven times in the space of 104 balls.

Warner, who looked in good nick following scores of 94 and 95 earlier in the series, had a big moment on 21 when he edged Ben Stokes just past the outstretched hand of Crawley in the slips for one of his six fours.

His dismissal came just four balls before the third rain break of the day and sent players from the field with Australia 56-1.

After a delayed start because of morning showers, it was a frustrating opening day as Australia, chasing their fourth consecutive win of the series, won the toss and chose to bat.

The Ashes are already gone for Joe Root's England after going down by an innings and 14 runs inside three days in the third Test at Melbourne to give Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead with two Tests to play.

It followed heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, where batting collapses, poor fielding and questionable selections cost the tourists dearly.

Only 12.3 overs were possible in the morning session with Jimmy Anderson, playing in his 169th Test, getting some swing and seam movement on the grassy Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch.

The Sydney Test was also a milestone for Root, leading England for a record 60th Test and passing Alastair Cook's captaincy mark of 59 games in charge.

"I want us to keep working really hard at all facets of the game," Root said at the toss of England's challenge in the remaining two 'dead' Tests of the series.

"It's important that we keep believing and understand that things do change in time. We've got to be strong and resilient and take those chances." England's last Test win in Australia was at the SCG in January 2011.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he had no hesitation opting to bat after winning the toss.

"It's a bit tempting with the clouds but the SCG has always been a bat-first wicket and I don't see it being different here," he said.