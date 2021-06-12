UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broad Strikes But New Zealand Still Lead By 85 Runs In Second Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

Broad strikes but New Zealand still lead by 85 runs in second Test

Stuart Broad took four wickets but New Zealand still held a first innings lead over England of 85 runs in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Stuart Broad took four wickets but New Zealand still held a first innings lead over England of 85 runs in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

New Zealand were dismissed for 388 in reply to England's 303 shortly before tea on the third day, with Broad returning impressive figures of 4-48 in 23.1 overs.

Three Blackcaps batsmen -- Will Young, Devon Conway and Ross Taylor -- all fell in the 80s.

And the last-wicket duo of Ajaz Patel (20) and Trent Boult (12 not out) added a useful 21 before Patel was lbw on review to Broad.

England have not lost a home Test series in seven years.

But following last week's drawn opener at Lord's, much now depended on their fallible top setting a stiff total for New Zealand to chase if they are to preserve that record.

England's position was not helped by the lack of a specialist slow bowler on a pitch already taking turn, whereas left-arm spinner Patel took 2-34 in the hosts' first innings.

New Zealand resumed on 229-3, a deficit of 74, after Young had been dismissed for 82 off the last ball of Friday's play when part-time off-spinner Dan Lawrence had him caught at short leg.

Taylor, was 46 not out after opener Conway had followed his stunning 200 on debut in last week's drawn first Test at Lord's with 80.

The experienced Taylor completed just his second fifty in 15 Test innings when he swept Lawrence for four, his seventh boundary in 101 balls faced.

It was an encouraging sign for New Zealand ahead of their appearance in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton.

Taylor, however, should have been out for 68 but a miscued hook off Stuart Broad was dropped by substitute Sam Billings at fine leg as England missed yet another chance.

His impressive innings ended, however, with New Zealand in sight of a first-innings lead, when he tried to attack Olly Stone but succeeded only in edging the fast bowler to Bracey.

But Bracey's joy turned to despair three balls later when the relatively novice gloveman dropped new batsman Blundell after failing to hang to a low one-handed chance off Stone as he dived to his right.

Bracey's see-saw match continued when Henry Nicholls a ball after being hit on the helmet by a Mark Wood bouncer, gloved down the legside on 21 and was well caught by the keeper.

New Zealand lost two quick wickets after lunch to be 335-6, with all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, one of an exceptional six changes to the team that played at Lord's, miscueing a pull off Stone to midwicket.

This match saw James Anderson set a new England appearance record of 162 Tests, surpassing the tally he had shared with the retired Alastair Cook.

Already Test cricket's leading paceman, Anderson eventually marked his landmark match with a wicket when he bowled Neil Wagner for a duck -- his 617th wicket at this level greeted by a huge roar from a typically raucous crowd.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack World Fine Young Southampton Lawrence Lead Conway Mitchell Anderson Sam Billings Henry Nicholls National University All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Security Council seat culmination of le ..

21 minutes ago

Elected membership of UN Security Council global r ..

21 minutes ago

RTA undertakes integrated transport project around ..

51 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 19 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gla ..

1 hour ago

UK's G7 gives a taste of upcoming climate conferen ..

3 minutes ago

Multan's development funds not to be lapsed: FM Qu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.