Broad wraps up South African innings

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :England needed just 11 balls to take South Africa's final wicket on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa were bowled out for 284, adding seven runs to their overnight total of 277 for nine.

Vernon Philander scored all the runs before he was caught behind off Stuart Broad for 35.

Both Broad and Sam Curran finished with figures of four for 58.