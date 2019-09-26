UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broadcast Plans, Commentary Panel Announced For Pakistan V Sri Lanka Series

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:42 PM

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pakistan v Sri Lanka series

The star-studded commentary panel includes Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Roshan Abeysinghe and Wasim Akram

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced broadcast plan and commentary panel for the historic Pakistan v Sri Lanka series which kicks-off on 27 September in Karachi with the first of the three-match ODI series.

The live action will be available to cricket fans across the globe. The three ODIs in Karachi and the three T20Is in Lahore will be broadcast on Sony Ten (Indian sub-continent), Ten Cricket (Singapore, Hong Kong, Middle East and Northbound Africa and Caribbean), Astro (Malaysia), Willow (USA), Sony UK (UK and Europe) Fox (Australia), DAZN (Canada) and Super Sports (Sub Saharan Africa including South Africa).

A star-studded panel of commentators – which includes Alan Wilkins, renowned cricket broadcaster and former county cricketer, Bazid Khan, former Test cricketer, Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain, Roshan Abeysinghe, electronic media veteran, and Wasim Akram, ICC Hall of Famer and man of the final of the 1992 Cricket World Cup – will take the viewers through the games.

To help the viewers understand the game better, which will make the series more intriguing, as many as six ultra-motion cameras will embellish the production. Hawk-Eye’s UltraMotion ball-tracking and UltraEdge’s sound-based edge-detection technology will assist umpires in the Decision Review System.

Wasim Akram said: “I am really looking forward to the series as this is the first time a cricket team will be in Pakistan for two weeks. It is a surreal feeling to play cricket with your home crowd backing you.

It is time for this team, which has remained deprived of home cricket in its true essence, to feel how it is like to have the people of one’s country behind his back.

“The success of this series will be determined by the events that happen beyond the boundary. The fans should come out in large numbers which, along with sending out a rousing welcome to the Sri Lankans, will help in quashing the negative perception about the country.”

Ramiz Raja said: “Watching the fans scream and chant in the stands not only boosts the players but also make commentary an exciting experience.

“Over the past few years, I have thoroughly enjoyed commentating in Karachi and Lahore and I know that the passion and energy is going to be the same when the first ball is bowled on Friday.

“This will go down as a historic tour and we all need to play a part in turning it into a success. I can’t wait to hear the buzz in the stands. This is going to be an exciting series.”

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India USA Africa UK Cricket Lahore World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Technology Australia Sports Sri Lanka Europe Canada Wasim Akram Hong Kong Man Singapore Same South Africa Malaysia Middle East September Media All

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 mascots revealed

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

31 minutes ago

UAE Minister highlights country’s approach to en ..

31 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

34 minutes ago

Over 560,000 German tourists visited UAE in 2018: ..

46 minutes ago

Merkel hails Chirac as 'outstanding partner and fr ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.