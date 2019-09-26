Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pakistan v Sri Lanka series

The star-studded commentary panel includes Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Roshan Abeysinghe and Wasim Akram

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced broadcast plan and commentary panel for the historic Pakistan v Sri Lanka series which kicks-off on 27 September in Karachi with the first of the three-match ODI series.

The live action will be available to cricket fans across the globe. The three ODIs in Karachi and the three T20Is in Lahore will be broadcast on Sony Ten (Indian sub-continent), Ten Cricket (Singapore, Hong Kong, Middle East and Northbound Africa and Caribbean), Astro (Malaysia), Willow (USA), Sony UK (UK and Europe) Fox (Australia), DAZN (Canada) and Super Sports (Sub Saharan Africa including South Africa).

A star-studded panel of commentators – which includes Alan Wilkins, renowned cricket broadcaster and former county cricketer, Bazid Khan, former Test cricketer, Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain, Roshan Abeysinghe, electronic media veteran, and Wasim Akram, ICC Hall of Famer and man of the final of the 1992 Cricket World Cup – will take the viewers through the games.

To help the viewers understand the game better, which will make the series more intriguing, as many as six ultra-motion cameras will embellish the production. Hawk-Eye’s UltraMotion ball-tracking and UltraEdge’s sound-based edge-detection technology will assist umpires in the Decision Review System.

Wasim Akram said: “I am really looking forward to the series as this is the first time a cricket team will be in Pakistan for two weeks. It is a surreal feeling to play cricket with your home crowd backing you.

It is time for this team, which has remained deprived of home cricket in its true essence, to feel how it is like to have the people of one’s country behind his back.

“The success of this series will be determined by the events that happen beyond the boundary. The fans should come out in large numbers which, along with sending out a rousing welcome to the Sri Lankans, will help in quashing the negative perception about the country.”

Ramiz Raja said: “Watching the fans scream and chant in the stands not only boosts the players but also make commentary an exciting experience.

“Over the past few years, I have thoroughly enjoyed commentating in Karachi and Lahore and I know that the passion and energy is going to be the same when the first ball is bowled on Friday.

“This will go down as a historic tour and we all need to play a part in turning it into a success. I can’t wait to hear the buzz in the stands. This is going to be an exciting series.”