Broghil Festival to begin in Chitral on Sept 6

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The three-day Broghil Festival will kick off from September 6 at Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district.

The festival has been organized by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration to showcase various sports activities, including horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, cricket, football, buzkashi (the ancient Asian game in which a dead goat is pulled by horse riders), marathon race, tug-of-war and wrestling, besides music programmes.

According to the organizers, the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and food shows will be the main features of the festival.

KP Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan has directed the officers of his department to join hands with the Upper Chitral district administration for making proper arrangements to hold the festival in a befitting manner, which would highlight different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan said arrangements were being finalized for the event, hoping that a large number of tourists were expected to visit the far-off area of Chitral to enjoy the festival.

"A tent village will be established in Broghil to facilitate the tourists," he said, adding opportunities were also being explored for tourists to participate in the thrilling adventure tourism activities at the remote scenic spot.

Meanwhile, the yak sellers have started arriving in Broghil to arrange animals for those who are interested in playing yak polo. The yak polo is played at an altitude of 13,600 feet above the sea level in Broghil valley.

Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kuramber Lake is said to be biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourist attractions.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna, especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species The valley has about 30 freshwater lakes of various sizes with breathtaking sights.

