Broncos to honor late receiver Thomas at Lions game

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The Denver Broncos will honor Demaryius Thomas with a series of tributes during Sunday's game against Detroit, days after the death of the 33-year-old former wide receiver shocked the NFL.

Thomas, who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in February 2016, was found dead on Thursday at his home in Georgia, where police said it appeared he may have suffered a "medical issue." His cause of death remained undetermined on Friday, as players from around the league remembered a hard-working, affectionate colleague and friend.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Denver players will wear No. 88 helmet decals in Thomas's honor. There will also be a pre-game video tribute and a moment of silence before the Broncos play the Lions.

"There's still 10 players on this team that played with him," Fangio said. "A bunch of coaches that coached him, including (running backs coach) Curtis Modkins, who recruited him to Georgia Tech and was one of his college coaches besides being on the staff here in 2018 with him.

"We have over 40 workers in the organization and the support staff that were around him. Just seeing and feeling their reaction and hurt just tells you what a special player D.T. was. I never had the opportunity to meet him, but (that he was) a special player and a special person is obvious by their responses.

" Thomas was drafted by the Broncos with the 22nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. After spending nine years with the Broncos he went on to play for the Houston Texans and New York Jets briefly before retiring.

He posted five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Denver from 2012-2016 and was a key receiver during quarterback Peyton Manning's years with the Broncos.

Thomas finished his career with 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns, but it was his generosity and ready smile that his former teammates remembered.

Peyton Manning one of two quarterbacks who played with Thomas in Denver, said in a Twitter tribute that he had a text exchange with Thomas just a few days ago.

"D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," Manning said in a tweet. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event." Former Broncos teammate Tyler Polumbus posted pictures of his young son sitting with Thomas on the trip home from their Super Bowl 50 victory.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady posted a picture of himself with a smiling Thomas at a Hall of Fame ceremony in August.

"We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit," Brady tweeted.

Thomas would have been 34 years old on Christmas Day.