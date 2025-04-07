Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain

Harry Brook has been appointed as England's new white-ball captain, with team chief Rob Key lauding his "excellent cricket brain"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Harry Brook has been appointed as England's new white-ball captain, with team chief Rob Key lauding his "excellent cricket brain".

The England and Wales Cricket board confirmed Monday that Brook would lead both the one-day international and T20 teams.

The 26-year-old Yorkshire batsman was the favourite to succeed Jos Buttler, who stood down in February after a woeful Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan ended with England failing to reach the semi-finals.

England failed to retain either their T20 or 50-over World Cup titles under Buttler's captaincy.

Brook was already Buttler's deputy and stood in as skipper during an ODI series against Australia in September.

Unlike several other potential candidates, Brook is also a first-choice selection across all formats.

Concerns had been raised about whether it would hamper Brook's career as a Test batsman were he to be given the white-ball captaincy.

England director of men's cricket Key even floated the idea that Test skipper Ben Stokes could take over as captain in the shorter formats as well while speaking during a press conference at Lord's last month.

But 33-year-old all-rounder Stokes is currently recovering from a second major hamstring tear in the space of six months and should now be able to concentrate solely on getting ready for upcoming red-ball series at home to India and away to Australia.

Stokes was one of the first to publicly endorse Brook's appointment, with England's red-ball skipper tweeting: "Yes Brooky lad" above a story confirming the England rising star's new role.

Brook has played 26 ODIs for England, scoring 816 runs at an average of 34.00, with a top score of 110. In T20s, he has earned 44 caps and made a highest score of 81.

He was also a member of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain," said Brook.

"Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley-in-Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me."

He added: "There's so much talent in this country, and I'm looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events."

Key said: "I'm delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England's white-ball captain across both formats. He's been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

"Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments."

Brook will begin his reign as full-time white-ball captain with an ODI series against West Indies, starting at Edgbaston on May 29. That will be followed by a three-match T20 series.