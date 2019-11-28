UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brooks Half-century As West Indies Lead Smog-hit Afghanistan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:11 PM

Brooks half-century as West Indies lead smog-hit Afghanistan Test

Overnight batsman Shamarh Brooks hit his second successive Test half-century to give West Indies the lead on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Thursday

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Overnight batsman Shamarh Brooks hit his second successive Test half-century to give West Indies the lead on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Thursday.

West Indies were 195 for five at lunch, leading Afghanistan by eight runs in the northern Indian city of Lucknow which has been hit by heavy air pollution over the last month.

The air quality reading was 364 micrograms of pollutants per cubic metre, well into the "hazardous" zone. The recommended World Health Organisation safe daily maximum is 25.

But Brooks remained undaunted as he was batting on 75 in just the third Test since his debut against India in August. Shane Dowrich was keeping him company on 25.

Afghanistan's spinners took all three wickets in the morning session with Amir Hamza sending back John Campbell for 55 after the left-hander completed his maiden Test fifty.

Campbell put on 82 runs for the third wicket with overnight partner Brooks after West Indies started the day on 68 for two.

Skipper Rashid Khan trapped the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer for 13 and left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan sent Roston Chase trudging back to the pavilion for two.

Brooks then got support from wicketkeeper-batsman Dowrich to steady the innings with their unbeaten 45-run stand and take the West Indies past Afghanistan's total of 187.

West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, the heaviest man in Test cricket -- weighing 140 kilograms (308 Pounds), and 1.96 metres (six feet five inches) tall -- took seven wickets to flatten the Afghan batting on day one.

Related Topics

India Cricket Afghanistan World Company Brooks Cornwall Lucknow Man Reading Lead Amir Hamza Shane Dowrich Rashid Khan Roston Chase Shimron Hetmyer August All From

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close down on concerns over US-China ..

2 minutes ago

Iran demands Iraqi action against 'aggressors' ove ..

2 minutes ago

Two protesters shot dead in south Iraq: medics, se ..

2 minutes ago

Peas and beans: Can they improve heart health?

2 minutes ago

Osteoporosis: Could selenium reduce risk?

14 minutes ago

Rapamycin has anti-aging effect on human skin

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.