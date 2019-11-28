UrduPoint.com
Brooks Ton Gives West Indies 90-run Lead In Afghanistan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:06 PM

Shamarh Brooks completed his maiden Test century to help the West Indies to a lead of 90 runs as they were 277 all out on day two of the one-off match against Afghanistan on Thursday

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Shamarh Brooks completed his maiden Test century to help the West Indies to a lead of 90 runs as they were 277 all out on day two of the one-off match against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Spinner Amir Hamza claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, which has been hit by heavy air pollution over the last month.

The air quality reading of PM 2.5 -- the fine particles of dust that penetrate lungs and into the blood stream -- was 275 microns per cubic metre, nearly 11 times more than the World Health Organisation safe limit of 25.

But Brooks, who started the day on his overnight score of 19, seemed undaunted as he made 111 without getting much support from his fellow batsmen. He was finally bowled by Amir.

Brooks was involved in two crucial partnerships including an 82-run third-wicket stand with overnight partner John Campbell, who made 55.

Brooks, playing just his third Test after making his debut against India in August, also put together 74 runs with Shane Dowrich, who made 42.

Amir combined with skipper Rashid Khan to mop up the tail as umpires called for early tea. Rashid Khan claimed three wickets with his leg spin while left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan took two.

The West Indies resumed the day on 68 for two in response to Afghanistan's 187 on day one.

West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, the heaviest man in Test cricket -- weighing 140 kilograms (308 Pounds), and 1.96 metres (six feet five inches) tall -- took seven wickets to flatten the Afghan batting Wednesday.

