UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brown's Harlequins Career Ends After Failed Appeal Against Suspension

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Brown's Harlequins career ends after failed appeal against suspension

Former England full-back Mike Brown's Harlequins career is over after his appeal against a six-week ban for stamping was unsuccessful

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Former England full-back Mike Brown's Harlequins career is over after his appeal against a six-week ban for stamping was unsuccessful.

Brown was sent off for standing on the head of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor at Twickenham Stoop on May 9, resulting in a suspension that rules him out of the rest of Quins' season.

An independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday dismissed his attempt to have the sanction reduced, meaning the Newcastle-bound 35-year-old, who has 72 England caps, has played his last game for the club he first represented in 2005.

Quins are poised to claim a place in the English Premiership play-offs with three rounds of the regular season remaining. Even if they reach the final, England's most-capped full-back will be unable to take part.

"The appeal was dismissed," read a statement from the panel released by the Rugby Football Union.

"The appeal panel did not accept the submissions that the disciplinary panel had come to a decision to which no reasonable body could have come, particularly bearing in mind that the burden is on the player to establish on the balance of probabilities that no reasonable disciplinary panel could have come to the same conclusion. The original sanction stands." The original hearing decided that the accidental stamp warranted a high-end sanction of 12 weeks, which was reduced to six because of his unblemished disciplinary record and admission of guilt.

"It's really unfortunate that it's turned out in this way. The best respect and the best thing we can do for Mike is to do the best we can," said Quins attack coach Nick Evans on Tuesday.

"The first job is to beat Bath on Saturday and take it from there. If we could send him off in unbelievably incredible style then that's what we'll try to do."

Related Topics

Hearing Football Attack Job Same Bath Turkish Lira May From Best Coach

Recent Stories

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

20 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme equally benefits youth from ..

5 minutes ago

'Will leave behind environmentally protected, poll ..

5 minutes ago

Japan medical groups warn over Olympics

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases, first tim ..

5 minutes ago

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus dismiss UEFA's di ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.