Bruins erupt for four goals in third to smother Hurricanes

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Jake DeBrusk scored twice in the third period for the Boston Bruins who rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a thrilling NHL playoff game on Monday.

The Bruins scored four times in less than seven minutes of the final period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

Game five is Wednesday in the hub city of Toronto.

Connor Clifton tied the score 2-2 halfway through the third before teammate Brad Marchand scored on a breakaway 90 seconds later to give the Bruins their first lead of the contest.

Justin Williams, Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes, who had a 2-0 lead after two periods.

Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots. Halak was in his second game since first-choice Tuukka Rask announced at the weekend that he was opting out of the playoffs because of family reasons.

Carolina goalie James Reimer stopped 29 shots.

DeBrusk capped the scoring for Boston with 5:43 remaining and Carolina added one more late goal but that was as close as they could get.

The Hurricanes were missing Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov, who was hurt in game three, and the Bruins played without their leading scorer David Pastrnak, who scored 48 goals in the regular season.

In Edmonton, Nazem Kadri had two power play goals as the Colorado Avalanche rebounded from a loss to rout the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 in game four of their first round series.

Kadri finished with two goals and an assist and German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots for Colorado who were coming off a 4-2 loss in game three. The Avalanche now lead the best-of-seven series three games to one.

Matt Calvert, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist for Colorado who started quickly Monday by scoring three times in the first period. Grubauer got the start after Czech Pavel Francouz started in goal for game three.

Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi also scored to put Colorado in position to clinch the series on Wednesday.

Arizona netminder Darcy Kuemper had been the talk of the NHL playoffs early, but he gave up four goals on 22 shots Monday before being replaced by Antti Raanta in the third period.

Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes, who managed just 15 shots on the Colorado goal.