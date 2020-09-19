UrduPoint.com
Brumbies Hang On To Beat Reds And Win Super Rugby AU Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:54 PM

The ACT Brumbies withstood a late onslaught to beat the Queensland Reds 28-23 and clinch the Super Rugby AU title Saturday and solidify their status as the kings of Australian rugby

They went to the break two points ahead and put the hammer down to stretch their lead to 28-13 before the Reds came storming back to set up a tense finale.

Newly-minted Wallaby Noah Lolesio scored 13 points in the three tries to two victory to deny the gutsy Reds a first win in Canberra since 2014.

It was the Brumbies' third Super Rugby title -- albeit a domestic version after the coronavirus pandemic halted international rugby -- following their triumphs in 2001 and 2004.

