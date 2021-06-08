Brumbies' McKellar named Wallabies forwards coach

Sydney, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Brumbies coach Dan McKellar will join the Wallabies as forwards coach for this year's Test season, Rugby Australia announced Tuesday.

McKellar, 44, will coach with the national team before returning to the Brumbies for the 2022 Super Rugby season, it said.

"Dan has enjoyed some great success in Canberra with the Brumbies over the last few years and has grown as a communicator and a leader," Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie said.

McKellar has coached the Brumbies for four seasons, winning last year's Super Rugby Australia.

A former loosehead prop, he played more than 150 premier grade games in Australia and did stints in Scotland and Ireland.

He will start his Wallabies career with the three-Test series against France in July.

The team has named 14 uncapped players in the 40-man training squad ahead of those Tests, and McKellar said he was looking forward to coaching the group.

"We have a really exciting group of players at the moment and there's more talent coming through as well that will only continue to push the wider squad to get better," he said.