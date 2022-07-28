UrduPoint.com

Brummies And Baltis: Welcome To Commonwealth Games Host Birmingham

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Brummies and Baltis: welcome to Commonwealth Games host Birmingham

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Commonwealth Games get under way in the central English city of Birmingham on Thursday.

AFP sports picks out five things to know about Birmingham: - Steaming along - Birmingham in the late 18th century was termed "the first manufacturing town in the world" and earned the nickname "the city of a thousand trades".

Scottish inventor James Watt's revolutionary steam engine was created there in 1776.

Letters may be a little outdated now, but it was Birmingham school teacher Rowland Hill who is widely credited with introducing the first postage stamp and the roots of what became the modern postal service.

- Playing a Blinder - Birmingham was represented on television in the long-running soap opera "Crossroads", about life in a motel on the outskirts of the city. It was much ridiculed but had very high viewing figures.

"Some of the acting would have disgraced the humblest of village halls. Many of the plots were so farcical they could have been written in a bad dream," said television historian Hilary Kingsley.

The more recent hit crime drama series "Peaky Blinders" changed all that and helped put Birmingham on the global map.

"An absolute winner internationally," purred one local tourism chief.

- Currying flavour - Birmingham boasts plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants but its most famous culinary experience is the Balti Curry.

The Balti made its first appearance in the United Kingdom in Birmingham, introduced to the city in the 1970s by Pakistani immigrants who adapted it from Kashmiri recipes to a more westernised palate.

Its popularity has grown so much that there is a Balti Triangle and even the Balti Mile, which has 12 restaurants serving the curry.

For those with a sweeter tooth, Cadbury Chocolate began life in Birmingham.

- Chamberlain to 'Mr Blue Sky' - Perhaps Birmingham's most famous son is former prime minister Neville Chamberlain.

His "peace in our time" declaration proved to be quite the opposite -- within months World War II had broken out and he was to eventually step down to be replaced by Winston Churchill.

The rest is history.

Other "Brummies" of note include Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood, co-founders of the Electric Light Orchestra, whose song "Mr Blue Sky" was used in the handover ceremony to Birmingham at the end of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

- 'Second City' derby - Premier League side Aston Villa and second-tier Birmingham City enjoy a fierce rivalry, their matches titled the "Second City" derby.

Villa were one of the founding members both of the Football League and then the Premier League, and won the European Cup in 1982.

Birmingham is not a one-sport town though.

Edgbaston regularly hosts Tests and other international cricket matches, and former England batsman Dennis Amiss and present international Moeen Ali were born in the city.

Formula One's 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell grew up in Birmingham and although he was often bullied at school, he looks back with a certain fondness on those days and calls himself "a proud Brummie".

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Century Prime Minister World Sports Derby Gold Coast Churchill Balti Birmingham United Kingdom May 2018 World War TV All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

7 hours ago
 Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rat ..

Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rate hike

7 hours ago
 India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

7 hours ago
 Tennis: Umag ATP results

Tennis: Umag ATP results

8 hours ago
 PML-N to take right decisions for winning general ..

PML-N to take right decisions for winning general elections: Rana Sanaullah

8 hours ago
 Inayat Ullah Lak assumes charge as secretary Punja ..

Inayat Ullah Lak assumes charge as secretary Punjab Assembly

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.