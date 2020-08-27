UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bryan Brothers Bring Curtain Down On Legendary Tennis Double Act

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:53 PM

Bryan brothers bring curtain down on legendary tennis double act

US men's doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan announced the end of their legendary record-shattering tennis career on Thursday, just days before the US Open where they made their Grand Slam debut in 1995

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :US men's doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan announced the end of their legendary record-shattering tennis career on Thursday, just days before the US Open where they made their Grand Slam debut in 1995.

"Our loyalty toward each other never wavered and we are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets," announced Bob, who with his twin brother Mike captured an Open era team record 119 trophies.

That haul included all four Grand Slams, all nine ATP Masters 1000s and Olympic gold at London 2012.

The brothers hold the all-time team record of 16 major titles from 30 grand slam finals.

"We'll miss the competition and camaraderie amongst the players. We'll also miss the excitement of gearing up for a big match and playing for the roar of the fans," Bob added.

Mike Bryan said they had felt now was "the right time to walk away".

"We've given over 20 years to the Tour, and we are now looking forward to the next chapter of our lives," he said.

"We feel very blessed to have been able to play the game of doubles for so long. We are grateful to have had the opportunities in the beginning of the year to play and say our goodbyes to the fans.

"Winning our final event in Delray Beach and clinching the Davis Cup tie in Honolulu are moments we'll forever remember and cherish." At their peak, the Bryans were a formidable doubles duo, rising to No.1 in the rankings for the first time in 2003.

They spent a total of 438 weeks at the top of the rankings and ended 10 seasons as the No. 1 team.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi commented: "It's difficult to put into words what they have brought to the game, not only on the court but also off it.

"Hugely popular wherever they have played across the globe, they've been exemplary role models and done more for the promotion of doubles than anyone could have imagined."

Related Topics

Tennis London Bryan Honolulu Gold Olympics Event All From Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

59 minutes ago

US Judge Halts Federal Execution Scheduled for Fri ..

2 minutes ago

Six Greek F-16 Fighter Jets Take Part in Eunomia J ..

2 minutes ago

Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Registered in R ..

2 minutes ago

Business community urge Federal government for sav ..

3 minutes ago

Afridi acclaims unflinching Turkish support for op ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.