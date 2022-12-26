BS Zoology team win Quaid Day tug-of-war title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :BS Zoology team clinched the trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day tug-of-war after defeating the Computer Science Department in the final of the Inter-departmental tug-of-war played here at Govt Degree College Hayatabad on Monday.

In the final, the BS Zoology team defeated the RK Scorpion team of the Computer Science Department by 2-1 in a thrilling final. Certificates and trophies were distributed among the players. Altafullah, Chief Proctor, Kamran Ahmed, Director of sports, Tariq Hussain, Coordinator, Zahid Gul of the Zoology Department, and provincial tug-of-war Association President Taj Muhammad Khan were also present.

Ejaz Muhammad, Muhammad Ali, Aziz Muhammad, Akramullah and Salman Khan acted as technical officials for holding the event in connection with the Quaid Day celebration. In the first semi-final, the team of BS Zoology defeated BS urdu while BS Computer recorded victory against English Department and thus in the final BS Zoology defeated BS Computer Science by 2-1 to win the trophy. BS English also defeated RK Scorpion and BS Political Science in their earlier matches.