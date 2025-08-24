BSK Educational Hockey Academy’s Role In Hockey Promotion Appreciated
Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti said that the efforts of BSK Educational Hockey Academy for the revival of the national game are commendable. He added that such academies are vital in producing talented players who can restore Pakistan’s past glory in world hockey.
The first annual celebration of BSK Educational Hockey Academy sports Ground was held in Multan with great enthusiasm. The ceremony was attended by PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, Chief Executive Officer IESCO WAPDA Islamabad Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Divisional Sports Officer Atta ur Rehman, District Sports Officer Adnan Naeem, SE Vehari Waseem Akhtar, CEO District education Authority Multan Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga, District Education Officer Secondary Munawar Hussain Kamal, DOE Elementary Multan Muhammad Khalid Bhutta, social worker Ghulam Sarwar, Principal Government Muslim High school Rana Muhammad Aslam, Principal Model High School Multan Malik Muhammad Sarfraz, and Physical Education Teacher Rana Muhammad Bilal along with representatives of Young Heroes Hockey Club Multan.
The participants cut a cake to mark the occasion, while a thrilling hockey match was played between BSK Academy Red and White teams. The Red team clinched victory with a narrow 1–0 win. On behalf of PHF, hockey sticks, uniforms, and tracksuits were distributed among the academy players.
District Hockey Association (DHA) Multan President Mian Zafarullah Bhatti, Chief Coach Abdul Saeed, International Hockey Umpire and Director BSK Academy Kamran Sharif Chaudhry, DHA Vice President Prof. Mukhtar Bukhari, trainers, coaches, and former international players including Zeeshan Alamdar, Ali Raza, and Muhammad Farooq also graced the ceremony.
Speaking at the event, DHA President Mian Zafarullah Bhatti expressed confidence that with the hard work being done at the academy, Pakistan will soon witness a bright future in hockey. He said that within the next two years, talented players will emerge to bring back the golden era of Pakistan hockey as world and Olympic champions.
The academy’s chairman expressed special gratitude to digital, social, electronic, and print media for their positive role in promoting the national game.
