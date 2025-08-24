Open Menu

BSK Educational Hockey Academy’s Role In Hockey Promotion Appreciated

Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

BSK Educational Hockey Academy’s role in hockey promotion appreciated

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti said that the efforts of BSK Educational Hockey Academy for the revival of the national game are commendable. He added that such academies are vital in producing talented players who can restore Pakistan’s past glory in world hockey.

The first annual celebration of BSK Educational Hockey Academy sports Ground was held in Multan with great enthusiasm. The ceremony was attended by PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, Chief Executive Officer IESCO WAPDA Islamabad Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Divisional Sports Officer Atta ur Rehman, District Sports Officer Adnan Naeem, SE Vehari Waseem Akhtar, CEO District education Authority Multan Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga, District Education Officer Secondary Munawar Hussain Kamal, DOE Elementary Multan Muhammad Khalid Bhutta, social worker Ghulam Sarwar, Principal Government Muslim High school Rana Muhammad Aslam, Principal Model High School Multan Malik Muhammad Sarfraz, and Physical Education Teacher Rana Muhammad Bilal along with representatives of Young Heroes Hockey Club Multan.

The participants cut a cake to mark the occasion, while a thrilling hockey match was played between BSK Academy Red and White teams. The Red team clinched victory with a narrow 1–0 win. On behalf of PHF, hockey sticks, uniforms, and tracksuits were distributed among the academy players.

District Hockey Association (DHA) Multan President Mian Zafarullah Bhatti, Chief Coach Abdul Saeed, International Hockey Umpire and Director BSK Academy Kamran Sharif Chaudhry, DHA Vice President Prof. Mukhtar Bukhari, trainers, coaches, and former international players including Zeeshan Alamdar, Ali Raza, and Muhammad Farooq also graced the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, DHA President Mian Zafarullah Bhatti expressed confidence that with the hard work being done at the academy, Pakistan will soon witness a bright future in hockey. He said that within the next two years, talented players will emerge to bring back the golden era of Pakistan hockey as world and Olympic champions.

The academy’s chairman expressed special gratitude to digital, social, electronic, and print media for their positive role in promoting the national game.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

6 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

19 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports