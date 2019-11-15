UrduPoint.com
BT Sport Retains Champions League Rights In Blockbuster Deal

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:15 PM

BT Sport retains Champions League rights in blockbuster deal

BT Sport has retained exclusive UK broadcast rights to UEFA's European club competitions after agreeing a reported 1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) deal on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :BT Sport has retained exclusive UK broadcast rights to UEFA's European club competitions after agreeing a reported 1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) deal on Friday.

The deal, which is said to have cost 400 million per year and commences in 2021, gives BT the rights to all 420 games from the Champions League, Europa League and the new Europa Conference League for a further three seasons.

The broadcaster has held the rights since 2015 after it agreed an 897 million deal with European football's governing body.

BT Sport, owned by Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator BT, is a paid subscription service.

There will be an increase of 77 games from the previous deal, which includes highlights and in-match clips.

BT Sport reported a 26 per cent increase in Champions League viewer hours, with last season's final between Liverpool and Tottenham made available for everyone to watch in the UK via social media.

A record 11.3 million people tuned in across all platforms to watch Liverpool win 2-0 as they lifted the European Cup for a sixth time in Madrid.

Chief executive of BT's Consumer Division Marc Allera said: "We're delighted to remain the home of UEFA Champions League in the UK."

