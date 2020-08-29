UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bucks And Magic Headline Saturday NBA Games After Boycott Rocked League

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:54 PM

Bucks and Magic headline Saturday NBA games after boycott rocked league

The Milwaukee Bucks will try to wrap up their NBA first-round series against Orlando on Saturday when the playoffs resume after a Bucks boycott that rocked the league and rippled through the rest of US sport

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ):The Milwaukee Bucks will try to wrap up their NBA first-round series against Orlando on Saturday when the playoffs resume after a Bucks boycott that rocked the league and rippled through the rest of US sport.

The league had been idle in its coronavirus quarantine bubble in Orlando since Wednesday, when the Bucks refused to take the court for game five of their best-of-seven series against the Magic in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Magic seconded their move and all games were cancelled for three days as NBA players discussed whether to play on and hammered out plans with the league and its owners to tackle issues of racial injustice and police reform.

A day earlier the Bucks' reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Defensive Player of the year.

On Monday the Greek superstar scored 31 points and Khris Middleton added 18 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Bucks beat the Magic 121-106 to take a 3-1 series lead.

Saturday will also see the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference series tied at 2-2, while the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will try to polish off the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Western Conference leading Lakers took a 3-1 series lead on Monday with a 135-115 victory over the Blazers, who saw star Damian Lillard exit in the third quarter with a sprained right knee.

On Sunday, the second round begins with the reigning champion Toronto Raptors taking on the Boston Celtics in game one of their Eastern Conference tussle.

That's followed by two Western Conference first-round games.

The Los Angeles Clippers, up 3-2 on Dallas, will try to close out the Mavericks, while the Utah Jazz will try to finish off the Denver Nuggets in game six of their series.

Related Topics

Police Portland Toronto Los Angeles Lead Orlando Oklahoma City Milwaukee Dallas Boston Denver Houston Turkish Lira Sunday All Jazz Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PakVsEngland: Muhammad Amir uses saliva to ball du ..

9 minutes ago

CTLC to create opportunities for educated women

11 minutes ago

China Ready to Further Develop Relations With Japa ..

11 minutes ago

Federal, Sindh govts. moving immediately to resolv ..

11 minutes ago

Russian-Made New Advanced Torpedo Ready for Mass P ..

14 minutes ago

Five of a family killed in roof collapse

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.