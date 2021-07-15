UrduPoint.com
Bucks Defeat Suns To Pull Level In NBA Finals

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Milwaukee, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khris Middleton scored 40 points, 10 of them in the final crucial minutes, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied past Phoenix 109-103 on Wednesday to pull level in the NBA Finals.

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who are chasing their first title in 50 years.

The Bucks equalized at 2-2 in the best-of-seven championship series with game five set for Saturday in Phoenix.

More Stories From Sports

