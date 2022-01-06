UrduPoint.com

Bucs Receiver Brown Says Team Pressured Him To Play Hurt

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Bucs receiver Brown says team pressured him to play hurt

Miami, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Wide receiver Antonio Brown said he tried to play through an injured ankle in Tampa Bay's NFL game against the New York Jets and, when he couldn't, the Buccaneers "threw me out like an animal." The reigning Super Bowl champions sacked Brown following an episode that saw the 33-year-old strip off his jersey and shoulder pads, wave to fans and exit the field.

In a statement released through his attorney on Wednesday, Brown said Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians was aware of the ankle injury that had caused him to miss several games this season.

Brown said he injected a painkiller in an attempt to play Sunday but the injury became too intense.

Arians insisted Monday that he didn't know that Brown was injured, and hoped he would "get help." But Brown said his exit had nothing to do with mental illness.

"I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities," Brown said.

"On top of that, the pain was extreme," he said, adding that he had exchanged texts with Arians about the injury days before the game.

One of the NFL's most prominent and controversial figures, Brown has in recent years settled a rape lawsuit and was suspended for three games this season over a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination card.

In his statement, Brown thanked the Buccaneers for helping him return to "productive football after I had difficulties that could have ended my career." He also claimed that Arians had already told him he was fired before he left the field on Sunday -- not after.

"I was cut first and then I went home," he said. "They threw me out like an animal and I refused to wear their brand on my body so I took my jersey off."Brown said he underwent an MRI exam on Monday that shows bone fragments in his ankle along with ligament damage and cartilage loss and plans to have surgery.

Related Topics

Football Injured Tampa New York Sunday Top Coach

Recent Stories

Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Meet S21 FE 5G: Flagship Smartphone Designed for F ..

Meet S21 FE 5G: Flagship Smartphone Designed for Fans of All Kinds

3 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

3 hours ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.