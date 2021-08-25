Budenholzer agrees to contract extension with Bucks, report

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Two-time coach of the year Mike Budenholzer has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks which will see him through to the end of the 2024-25 season.

The extension is for three years and will be added onto the one year he has left on his current deal, American broadcaster ESPN reported.

This past season the 52-year-old head coach guided the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971 when they were led by big man Lew Alcindor.

The Bucks finished third in the Eastern Conference in the regular season.

They eliminated the Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Atlanta Hawks in the postseason before facing and beating the Phoenix Suns in the best-of-seven championship series.

Budenholzer was selected the NBA coach of the year in 2015 with Atlanta and in 2019 in Milwaukee.

He has been with the Bucks for three years, compiling a 162-65 regular-season record and a 31-17 playoff mark.

He spent 17 years as an understudy to Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, where he was part of four NBA championships.

He was the head coach in Atlanta from 2013 to 2018.