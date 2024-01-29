Bugti Determined To Revive National Game
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2024 | 05:45 PM
Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti is determined to revive the national game by providing plentiful of opportunities to players in coming future
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti is determined to revive the national game by providing plentiful of opportunities to players in coming future.
Bugti in a video message said our hockey teams were in Oman to feature in the Olympic qualifying round and FIH 5-a-side Hockey World Cup.
“We were able to send both teams and they performed well. The way PHF was going it was difficult to send both teams for the competitions. But due to Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Caretaker Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fawad Hasan Fawad kindheartedness and efforts we were able to send both teams for the mega events."
He said there was very less time (6 to 7 days) for scrutiny and send players for the 5-a-side Hockey World Cup.
“We were also unable to call a foreign coach and we went on with what was available to us,” he said.
He said our coaches and teams performed with all their might and displayed top notch in the mega events. We were losing to Poland by 3-0 but did a comeback and lost by 8-7. Winning and losing was part of the game, he said.
Bugti was of the view that PHF would provide more and more opportunities for players for participation in tournaments in coming future.
“We will also hold more hockey activities and international events in the country as to revive national game. We will hopefully go ahead in the game this year,” he said.
Recent Stories
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation
Pakistan assembles around 9mln mobile phones worth $1.5bln in two years : Dr Uma ..
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
More Stories From Sports
-
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament3 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship to commence57 minutes ago
-
Girls’ Sports Week inaugurated1 hour ago
-
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s Hockey5s World Cup journey ends with 7-8 loss to Poland2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Hoc key5s World Cup journey ends with 7-8 loss to Poland3 hours ago
-
Super Six fixtures confirmed for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 20243 hours ago
-
Former China football head to go on trial Monday4 hours ago
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 224 hours ago
-
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz4 hours ago
-
Indian Davis Cup team arrives Islamabad for Group I Play-Off tie against Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Decline and fall of Test cricket? Don't tell West Indies or England9 hours ago