Bugti Determined To Revive National Game

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2024 | 05:45 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti is determined to revive the national game by providing plentiful of opportunities to players in coming future

Bugti in a video message said our hockey teams were in Oman to feature in the Olympic qualifying round and FIH 5-a-side Hockey World Cup.

“We were able to send both teams and they performed well. The way PHF was going it was difficult to send both teams for the competitions. But due to Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Caretaker Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fawad Hasan Fawad kindheartedness and efforts we were able to send both teams for the mega events."

He said there was very less time (6 to 7 days) for scrutiny and send players for the 5-a-side Hockey World Cup.

“We were also unable to call a foreign coach and we went on with what was available to us,” he said.

He said our coaches and teams performed with all their might and displayed top notch in the mega events. We were losing to Poland by 3-0 but did a comeback and lost by 8-7. Winning and losing was part of the game, he said.

Bugti was of the view that PHF would provide more and more opportunities for players for participation in tournaments in coming future.

“We will also hold more hockey activities and international events in the country as to revive national game. We will hopefully go ahead in the game this year,” he said.

