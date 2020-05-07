Bulgaria football league to resume on June 5 says federation

Bulgaria's football league will resume on June 5, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) decided Thursday, with clubs allowed to start training as early as mid-May

The league was stopped on March 13 when the country declared a "state of emergency" over the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Provided that the training process restarts in mid-May, the First Professional Football League will resume on June 5 with the matches from the 25th round of the regular season," the BFU said in a statement.

"The plan is for the 2019/2020 season to end on July 11," it added.

The matches will be played behind closed doors.

If new "force majeure circumstances" force a new stoppage of the league, it will not resume again and the final round results will be considered as final, the federation said.

Last year's champions Ludogorets Razgrad currently lead the league table with 55 points and a match less than Lokomotov Plovdiv, Levski Sofia and CSKA Sofia, who have 46 points each.