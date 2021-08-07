- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Bulgarian Boxer Stoyka Krasteva Wins Women's Flyweight Gold at Tokyo Olympics
Bulgarian Boxer Stoyka Krasteva Wins Women's Flyweight Gold At Tokyo Olympics
Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 11:44 AM
Bulgaria's Stoyka Krasteva won gold in the women's flyweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Bulgaria's Stoyka Krasteva won gold in the women's flyweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.
The 35-year-old Bulgarian boxer defeated Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in three straight sets.
Bronze medals went to Japanese boxer Tsukimi Namiki and Huang Hsiao-wen from Taiwan.