UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Boxer Stoyka Krasteva Wins Women's Flyweight Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 11:44 AM

Bulgarian Boxer Stoyka Krasteva Wins Women's Flyweight Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Bulgaria's Stoyka Krasteva won gold in the women's flyweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Bulgaria's Stoyka Krasteva won gold in the women's flyweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Bulgarian boxer defeated Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in three straight sets.

Bronze medals went to Japanese boxer Tsukimi Namiki and Huang Hsiao-wen from Taiwan.

Related Topics

Turkey Tokyo Bulgaria Women Gold Olympics From Boxer

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 95 more lives during last 24 hours ..

COVID-19 claims 95 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

11 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

11 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.