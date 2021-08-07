Bulgaria's Stoyka Krasteva won gold in the women's flyweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Bulgaria's Stoyka Krasteva won gold in the women's flyweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Bulgarian boxer defeated Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in three straight sets.

Bronze medals went to Japanese boxer Tsukimi Namiki and Huang Hsiao-wen from Taiwan.