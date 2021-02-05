Bulgarian mountaineer dies on K2 expedition

Bulgarian mountaineer Atanas Georgiev Skatov, who fell down while descending from Camp 3 of the K2 expedition has died, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Bulgarian mountaineer Atanas Georgiev Skatov, who fell down while descending from Camp 3 of the K2 expedition has died, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Friday.

"At about 1120 hours Georgiev Skatov from Bulgaria fell down from Camp 3 (24700 ft) while coming back to base camp due to breakage of the safety rope.

"His dead body has been recovered from advance base camp (18000 ft) by Army helicopters and shifted to Skardu at about 1600 hours today [Friday]," ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri said in a statement while confirming the incident.

The 42-year-old was part of an international winter K2 expedition that reached Pakistan on December 19, 2020.