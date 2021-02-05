UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Mountaineer Dies On K2 Expedition

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Bulgarian mountaineer dies on K2 expedition

Bulgarian mountaineer Atanas Georgiev Skatov, who fell down while descending from Camp 3 of the K2 expedition has died, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Bulgarian mountaineer Atanas Georgiev Skatov, who fell down while descending from Camp 3 of the K2 expedition has died, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Friday.

"At about 1120 hours Georgiev Skatov from Bulgaria fell down from Camp 3 (24700 ft) while coming back to base camp due to breakage of the safety rope.

"His dead body has been recovered from advance base camp (18000 ft) by Army helicopters and shifted to Skardu at about 1600 hours today [Friday]," ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri said in a statement while confirming the incident.

The 42-year-old was part of an international winter K2 expedition that reached Pakistan on December 19, 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Army Died Alpine Bulgaria Skardu December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Nation stands with people of Kashmir beyond any af ..

2 minutes ago

UBG urges businessmen to avail FBR's out of court ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in northern Sindh

2 minutes ago

Ramesh for differentiating between Hindu religion, ..

2 minutes ago

Rallies held in Hyderabad to observe Kashmir Solid ..

21 minutes ago

Independence of Kashmir can bring durable peace: Z ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.