'Bulletproof vests': World Cup autopsy brutal, says All Black Williams

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :New Zealand icon Sonny Bill Williams said Monday that the All Blacks players needed "bulletproof vests" during a brutal analysis of their devastating 19-7 World Cup semi-final defeat by England.

The treble-chasing All Blacks suffered only their second loss in 17 games against the English, who also snapped New Zealand's remarkable 18-match unbeaten run in the competition, one which had dated back to 2007.

Williams, who has two winner's medals, revealed that combing through the wreckage of Saturday's upset by a pumped-up England in Yokohama had stung and that the coaching staff had pulled no punches in a grim post-mortem.

"We went through the review this morning and some of the boys had their bulletproof vests on," said the hulking centre, set to bow out as an All Black after this week's third-place playoff with Wales.

"Now we've just got to get on with it.